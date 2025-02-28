Advertisers React to Nielsen’s Radio Measurement Changes

As radio moves to figure out advertisers’ perceptions of the medium, the RAB went straight to the source during its latest webinar. RAB CEO Mike Hulvey hosted a panel of marketing executives to ascertain strategies for increasing advertiser confidence in AM/FM.

The panel included Dentsu Group Director of Audio Activation Diana Anderson, IPG Mediabrands Director of National and Local Audio Mark Mandell, Harmelin Media VP Director of Research and Consumer Insights Bernie Shimkus, and OMD US Audio Practice Lead Naomi Smolevitz.

These executives agreed that while radio continues to play an essential role in media strategies, its positioning varies depending on client objectives. Anderson noted that while some accounts still heavily rely on radio, others prioritize streaming or podcasting for their audio needs. Many brands are turning to radio to supplement declining linear TV ratings and to maximize reach, as emphasized by Mandell.

A major topic of discussion was Nielsen’s shift from a five-minute to a three-minute listening qualifier, a methodological update that aims to more accurately reflect how people consume radio. The previous system required a listener to be tuned in for five minutes and cross into a new quarter-hour for credit to be assigned. The change occurred at the year’s start.

Anderson called this update a crucial step in modernizing radio’s measurement, aligning it more closely with digital metrics. Mandell noted that this change is expected to improve media mix modeling, making radio appear more effective in multi-channel attribution studies. He also emphasized that the change does not inflate listening numbers but rather accounts for previously unrecognized listening behavior.

Shimkus initially questioned whether this update would improve advertisers’ ability to directly attribute conversions to radio ads. However, he later acknowledged that it strengthens radio’s position by providing a more accurate picture of audience engagement.

Smolevitz noted that advertisers want to understand how this shift will impact their campaigns. She emphasized that national clients, in particular, are waiting to see how networks will adjust their offerings based on the new measurement.

Despite the positive steps forward with Nielsen’s measurement update, the panel agreed that attribution remains one of radio’s biggest hurdles. Advertisers increasingly demand real-time data and definitive proof of return on investment, which radio struggles to provide compared to digital channels.

As the conversation turned toward industry-wide takeaways, the panelists outlined key strategies for improving radio’s positioning in the advertising marketplace.

The panel agreed that agencies and broadcasters need to do a better job of articulating radio’s value. Anderson called for more concrete examples of how radio drives brand lift, store visits, and online conversions. Smolevitz stressed that integrating more robust radio data into proprietary agency planning tools would make a significant impact.

Mandell noted that advertisers often view radio in isolation rather than as part of a broader audio ecosystem. “We should be spending more time with research teams to show how the impact is going to affect their business. That’s what they’re going to care about,” he said. Shimkus reiterated the importance of demonstrating direct ROI. He called for more partnerships between radio broadcasters and attribution firms to provide better metrics on ad effectiveness.

The full webinar is available for viewing via RAB.

