Nielsen Sets Start Date For New 3-Minute Rule In PPM Markets

In September, the news broke that Nielsen was planning a game-changing update to its Portable People Meter audio measurement service. We now know more details about the upcoming adjustment, including a launch date in the very near future.

Nielsen is changing its methodology for PPM stations by reducing the credit threshold from a 5-minute qualifier to a 3-minute requirement within a quarter-hour. Currently, stations in PPM markets must accumulate five total minutes of listening within 15 minutes to receive credit for the entire quarter-hour.

While initial implementation wasn’t expected until spring, the company has confirmed the changes will begin with the January 2025 PPM survey.

The change, developed after five months of analysis and industry feedback, is expected to increase measurable ad impressions and drive market-level radio audience growth by an estimated 24% across all PPM markets.

Per the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group, younger demographics stand to improve the most, with projected increases of 28% among 18-34 listeners and 27% for both 18-49 and 25-54 audiences. By 2025, AM/FM radio’s ratings in the 18-49 demographic are expected to climb 47%, further outpacing TV in key advertising groups.

The update also aims to improve daily cume reporting by expanding the base of panelists included in station ratings and adding greater granularity to audience insights. For advertisers, the change will offer more targeted campaign opportunities with additional viable dayparts and format options. Broadcasters will also gain some flexibility to experiment with commercial stop set length and placement to optimize tune-in.

“This enhancement to Nielsen radio currency is a direct result of the engagement and feedback we’ve received from our broadcast, agency, and advertiser clients,” said Nielsen in its announcement.

The company also expressed gratitude to key partners, including the Nielsen Audio Alliance, Nielsen Audio Advisory Council, the Radio Advertising Bureau, the NAB Committee on Local Radio Audience Measurement, and the Network Radio Research Council, as well as the Media Rating Council for its planned audit of the new methodology.

A client webinar will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 3p ET, to outline the rollout plan and provide resources for preparing for the change.