Report: Potential PPM Change Could Boost Nielsen Ratings 26%

Nielsen is reportedly introducing a significant change in the ratings process for PPM markets, and it will likely provide a much-needed boost to radio broadcasters. The ratings company unveiled its “3 Minute Plan” in response to changing media consumption.

First reported by Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs, the shift was revealed in a webinar late last week. As it stands, a station needs five minutes of listener engagement within a quarter-hour to receive credit, but the new plan lowers that requirement to just three minutes.

In the webinar, Nielsen officials disclosed that initial research show this shift could increase average quarter-hour ratings for all stations by an estimated 26%.

Jacobs reports the reason for the change boils down to shorter listener attention spans and a growing variety of content formats. Nielsen showed nearly half of all radio listening sessions previously fell short of the five-minute threshold. With the change to a three-minute rule, the thought is that more stations could see significant gains in their ratings, benefiting music stations and formats that skew younger.

No implementation date for the supposed change appears to be set. Jacobs wrote that Nielsen Audio Executive Rich Tunkel noted that while the proposal has been met with enthusiasm, the final decision on timing is up to the broadcasters. The rule change could take effect as early as the first quarter of 2025.

The alleged shift would come as the company modernizes its radio measurement systems across the board. Nielsen has confirmed a more widespread rollout of its new digital interface for diary-ranked markets is coming in the new year.

Nielsen declined to comment on Jacobs’ blog to Radio Ink.