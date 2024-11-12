Jacobs Media Extends Digital Revenue Push With jācapps DR

Jacobs Media is building on the August start of its new Jacobs DR division with the launch of jācapps DR. The mobile application initiative aims to support stations at any stage of digital revenue, from audience building to implementing advanced programmatic ads.

The jācapps DR process includes guidance on app promotion, audience analytics, and monetization strategies. The offering addresses the increasing ad spend on digital revenue streams, with projections from BIA Kelsey indicating that all of radio’s audience and revenue growth in 2024 will stem from digital.

The product includes sales team training and tools to facilitate programmatic advertising. For stations with a large following, the program accelerates their move into advanced sales strategies, while smaller stations can start by focusing on audience growth.

jācapps COO Bob Kernen said, “We know that radio stations span a wide spectrum of audience sizes and internal capabilities. Our goal was to create a product that meets them where they are. If you need help building an audience, we can help with that. If they’re ready to start selling their inventory, we can help there, too. And if they want to start taking advantage of turn-key programmatic advertising, we have a solution for that, too.”

Jacobs Media Director of AI and Digital Revenue Chris Brunt emphasized, “We believe that this new offering just reinforces our commitment to radio’s success in a really challenging time. We hope that our hundreds of clients, as well as non-clients, will engage with us to help them with digital revenue strategy.”