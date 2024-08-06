Jacobs Media Rolls Out Jacobs D.R. to Enhance Digital Revenue

With the rapid growth of digital sales within the radio industry, Jacobs Media has introduced Jacobs D.R., a new consulting service tailored to help broadcasters expand their digital revenue streams.

BIA Advisory Services’ 2025 forecast, as reported by Radio Ink, shows the distinction between traditional and digital media spending is narrowing to a mere 0.9% difference currently. By 2025, digital spending is expected to exceed traditional for the first time. Excluding political ads, radio digital’s growth is expected at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2028 and is projected to account for 3.4% of digital advertising in 2024 when including political ads.

Jacobs D.R. will offer a range of customized services including developing digital sales strategies, budgeting and pricing, targeted sales training, and direct implementation based on individual client requirements. With fifteen years combining digital content and sales management at Beasley Detroit, Jacobs Media Director of Digital Revenue and AI Chris Brunt has been tapped to lead the division.

Brunt said, “For all of the years I’ve been involved in the digital space, I’ve never seen the importance of revenue generation as robust as it is today. Stations need new revenue, but any successful program requires a strategy, training, and expertise. You just can’t be successful doing ‘random acts of digital.’ Jacobs D.R. is designed to help stations just starting out or need to re-tool their digital revenue program.”

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said, “For four decades, our company has been dedicated to providing media clients a suite of services – programming, digital, and sales – to ensure success. Being able to provide stations with a next-level solution in line with where revenue is going is the next step in our evolution.”

VP/General Manager Paul Jacobs commented, “Everyone knows where the revenue puck is moving, and our charge is to enable broadcasters to capture a piece of this growth to ensure their success and sustainability as long-term digital marketing solutions.”