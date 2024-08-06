Minneapolis Hosts Donna & Steve Get The Syndicated Experience

Hubbard Radio Twin Cities’ myTalk 107.1 (KTMY) morning duo Donna Valentine and Steve Patterson are syndicating through Skyview Networks. The Donna & Steve Experience will launch a new four-hour weekend show this fall designed for music stations.

Valentine said, “Doing this show together is an absolute joyride and we can’t wait for a national audience to climb aboard and be part of the fun! When listeners are seeking laughter and connection, our goal is to deliver both!” Patterson added, “When we started this show together, Donna was a professional broadcaster, and now she’s become as weird and unhinged as I am! I couldn’t be prouder!”

The show will mix storytelling and conversations on a variety of topics, reflecting Donna’s single, animal-loving lifestyle and Steve’s experiences as a husband and father. Donna & Steve is tailored for Hot AC and AC formats.

myTalk 107.1 Program Director Amy Daniels said, “Donna and Steve have had chemistry, a unique dynamic, and friendship from day one. We are proud to deliver the show to music stations across the country that are looking for original personalities that bring a hilarious, real, and relatable vibe to their weekends.”

Skyview Networks SVP of Business Development and Communication Andrew Kalb remarked, “The energy between Donna and Steve resonates with audiences seeking a genuine listening experience. Having them on board not only enhances Skyview’s programming portfolio, but also our commitment to delivering authentic entertainment through cutting-edge broadcast solutions and innovative sales strategies.”