Beasley Vegas Parts Ways With Music Director Sammi Reeves

Sam Nunley, known on-air as Sammi Reeves, has been let go from her roles at Beasley Las Vegas Hot AC 102.7 VGS (KVGS), where she was the afternoon host and Music Director. Reeves also filled in as a morning co-host for Aimee+Shawn and worked in production.

She joined 102.7 VGS during the station’s relaunch in July of 2022.

Reeves commented, “Well, I guess I’m officially in radio! Being a part of the launch of 102.7 VGS has been the honor of my career, and I am going to miss my co-workers there dearly. That said, I am ready to shake every hand at Morning Show Boot Camp this week and excited for my next opportunity!”