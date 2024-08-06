Dominic Carter Is The Latest WABC Voice To Get Syndicated

Red Apple Audio Networks is expanding the reach of New York City’s 77 WABC political reporter Dominic Carter into syndication. Stations can now receive The Dominic Carter Show twice daily for one-hour shows running in afternoon and late-night slots.

With 35 years of experience in both radio and TV, Carter’s global assignments have taken him to Israel, the Persian Gulf, Japan, and Somalia. More than twenty radio stations from Atlanta and Philadelphia to Nashville and Pittsburgh have already added Carter’s programming to their lineup.

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio Owner John Catsimatidis remarked, “Dominic’s two shows are the most recent top-quality programming options that we’re offering radio stations through the Red Apple Audio Networks. Dominic is an exceptional broadcast journalist, which gives a sharp perspective to his analysis and commentary. Dominic is one common sense individual.”

Carter commented, “I fell in love with journalism and being a reporter because it’s a great way to get at the truth. Adding context from my years of experience as a reporter helps my audience understand the complex issues in our world.”

The Dominic Carter Show joins Red Apple Audio Networks’ library of syndicated WABC programming, including The James Golden Show, hosted by longtime Rush Limbaugh producer James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, which was added to the roster in June.