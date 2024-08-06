Steve Harmon Takes the Reins of ‘Country Gold’ from Terri Clark

Westwood One has announced Steve Harmon as the new host for its syndicated weekend show, Country Gold. Starting the weekend of September 7, he takes over hosting duties from Country artist Terri Clark, who will make her final appearance on the show for Labor Day weekend. Clark has hosted the show since 2016.

Harmon’s career includes stints at Dallas’ KPLX, Phoenix’s KNIX, and Philadelphia’s WXTU. He currently hosts Westwood One’s top-rated mainstream country morning show. Harmon’s syndication experience also includes co-hosting spots on the Harmon and Evans Weekly Country Top 30, the Troy Aikman Show, and the Gary Patterson Show.

Steve Harmon is a recipient of the CMA Major Market Award and has been honored as a CMA Lifetime Member. He has also been inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville and the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.