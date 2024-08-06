‘Ducati’ Wheels His Way Into APD Role At Atlanta’s Kiss 104.1

Cox Media Group Atlanta has promoted Dyron “Ducati” Walker to the position of Assistant Program Director at Kiss 104.1 (WALR). Walker has been with Kiss 104.1 since 2019 and takes on programming duties to complement his midday on-air show.

Walker got his radio start in 2003 at New Orleans’ Q93 (WQUE), later joining CMG in 2010 as a traffic reporter after returning to his hometown of Atlanta.

CMG Atlanta Director of Music Brand Operations Nate Reed noted, “KISS 104.1 is evolving and Dyron has proven to be a strategic, thoughtful leader which has positively impacted our team culture. This role sets him up for future success within CMG and beyond.”

Vice President/Market Manager Jaleigh Long commented, “Thrilled to have such top talent to promote from within for this important role. This is truly a testament to Dyron’s hard work and perseverance.”

Walker said, “I cannot express how grateful I am for this opportunity to uplift those around me. As a black man in leadership and management, I take my impact on the community and my colleagues seriously. Thank you, Chris Eagan, Jaleigh Long, Elroy Smith, Nate Reed, and the listeners of KISS 104.1 for supporting me in this next chapter of my radio career!”