WRDB Radio Auction Hits $74,000 Goal for Reedsburg Nonprofits

The 74th annual WRDB Radio Auction raised a record $74,000 to benefit 30 local nonprofit organizations via the Reedsburg Area United Fund. The five-day event saw 35 hours of auctions broadcasts on Magnum Media’s WRDB-AM covering Sauk County, WI.

With the help of over 300 volunteers and support from local organizations, the auction offered 1,700 donated items, including baking and cooking specialties. The funds raised will directly support Wisconsin nonprofit groups that apply for assistance through the Reedsburg United Fund.

Reedsburg Area United Fund President Dave Estes said, “The donation of the airtime each year is the bread and butter of the whole operation. Many thanks to Tom Demmin, Ty Magnum, Reid Magnum, and Chris Tarr, for making sure our voices were heard over the airwaves loud and clear on both 97.3 FM and 1400 AM. WRDB was our very first sponsor 74 years ago, and we look forward to the next 74 years with Magnum Media. Thank You so very much!”