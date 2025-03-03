Alice Cooper Brings The Attic To LA Radio On KLOS

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper brings his syndicated radio show, Alice’s Attic with Alice Cooper, to Meruelo Media’s Los Angeles rock station 95.5 KLOS. The show features Cooper’s storytelling, exclusive content, fan interactions, and celebrity interviews.

The program, the spiritual sequel to Nights With Alice Cooper, is already syndicated on 73 radio stations across the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK through Superadio.

Cooper expressed his excitement about joining the KLOS lineup, saying, “KLOS has been rocking Los Angeles forever! Back when I lived in LA, KLOS was THE station, synonymous with rock ‘n roll, and it still is! That’s why Alice’s Attic joining the KLOS lineup is a perfect match. Can’t wait to unpack my guillotine in the office.”

Superadio President Eric Faison noted, “The arrival of Alice’s Attic featuring the legendary Alice Cooper on the iconic KLOS marks a groundbreaking union of rock royalty. Listeners will witness the convergence of two titans of rock culture on one powerful stage. For Southern California classic rock fans, having Alice on KLOS isn’t just a big deal – it solidifies the station’s reputation as the home of rock’s greatest legends. We’re talking more than simply great music; it’s about connecting with an artist who has shaped and continues to define the genre.”

Meruelo Media Senior Vice President of Audio Pio Ferro added, “KLOS is the perfect home for Alice’s Attic with Alice Cooper. KLOS-FM creates great content with the best rock, so Alice’s Attic is the perfect platform for Alice Cooper to share his stories.”