After Two Decades, Alice Cooper Calling It A Night For ‘Nights’

Legendary rock musician Alice Cooper is preparing to conclude his nearly 20-year stint as the host of the syndicated program Nights with Alice Cooper. The show’s final week of new programs is confirmed to be during the week of September 4, with offerings through Sunday, September 10.

United Stations EVP/Programming Andy Denemark announced the end of the show to Radio Ink‘s sister publication RBR+TVBR. The initial news broke after all Nights affiliates were informed of the program’s upcoming conclusion.

The decision to end the popular program is reportedly linked to the sale of United Stations Radio Network to GeminiXIII, with new management planning to take the programming in a different direction. According to a source, Alice Cooper is not retiring or quitting radio. The decision to end the show is not a reflection of his desire to step away from broadcasting but rather a change in direction by the management of USRN.