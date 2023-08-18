Hope Media Group Has Great Luck With New Streaming Director

Tate Luck is joining Hope Media Group as the company’s new Director of Audio Streaming. His work at Tate Luck Media, which he founded in 2015, and his consultancy roles with various radio stations have made him a notable figure in Christian radio.

Born blind in North Carolina, Luck’s passion for radio began at an early age. By 22, he was program director at Christian AC WNOW in Charlotte and has since helped launch several singals. He has worked extensively with both traditional and internet-only Christian stations.

The Texas-based group contains a network of radio stations, a Spanish-language station, a digital content outlet, and a concert and event brand, including KSBJ, NGEN Radio, HOPE ON DEMAND, and AMEN: The Prayer App.

Hope Media Group Chief of Innovation Shawn Farrington said, “I’ve worked with Tate for the past four years. His ear for texture, and strength as a talent coach has helped NGEN Radio grow as an all-digital brand. Tate is among the best imaging producers in our industry. I’m looking forward to working with Tate to innovate on the digital streaming formats to create even more (future) experiences of God’s transforming love.”

Luck expressed, “I’m excited and honored to join this fantastic team in a capacity where I get to continue sharing messages of hope and encouragement with our now generation.”