Audacy Atlanta Adds Eric Baker As Director of Sales

Audacy Atlanta has appointed Eric Baker as the new Director of Sales for the market’s five stations. Baker comes to Audacy with over 16 years of sales management experience, having most recently served as General Sales Manager for Radio One’s Dallas cluster.

Audacy Atlanta Senior Vice President and Market Manager Rick Caffey said, “We are thrilled to welcome Eric Baker to the Audacy Atlanta team as our new Director of Sales. With his extensive background in sales management, we are confident that Eric’s expertise will drive our market growth to new heights. His strategic vision and proven leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success in delivering top-tier content and engagement to our valued listeners and partners.”

Baker commented, “It’s with great enthusiasm that I embark on this new journey as the Director of Sales at Audacy Atlanta. I’m thrilled to collaborate with industry veterans like Rick Caffey, Doug Abernethy, and Reggie Rouse, whose expertise I greatly respect. My 16 years at Radio One have been invaluable, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to the dynamic team at Audacy Atlanta, working together to deliver results and achieve remarkable success for our clients while continuing to positively impact the Atlanta community!”