St. Louis’ Hot 104.1 Checks Instagram For Their Next Morning Host

The Hometeam Morning Show on Audacy’s HOT 104.1 (WHHL) in St. Louis has taken an unconventional approach to finding a new co-host by conducting a search via Instagram.

In a statement, the station says it’s looking for an individual with a unique blend of personality, passion, and influence, with no prior experience required. Instead of the traditional method of hiring, HOT 104.1 is looking for candidates who are active on social media, have substantial followings, and demonstrate the potential to be influencers.

The application process invites those with an engaging personality and a passion for hip-hop to become a part of the radio station’s morning show team.

Candidates must show their love for hip-hop and entertainment, exhibit an entertaining personality, and be well-connected within their social circles. Influencers, those who consider themselves the life of the party, and individuals who have a flair for creative content are encouraged to apply.

The first step is to formally apply through the station’s website, then applicants must create a creative Instagram reel explaining why they deserve to be hired as the new Morning Show co-host. The reel must be tagged with @hometeamstl and use the hashtag #HOMETEAMSUPERSTAR.

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 21st.