Lite FM’s Christine Nagy Shares Her Gracie Awards Story

As the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation prepares to celebrate a half-century of honoring women’s contributions in media, two-time Gracie Award winner Christine Nagy recounts her experience to Radio Ink ahead of this year’s February 6 entry deadline.

Nagy is the co-host of Cubby and Christine in the Morning on iHeartMedia’s 106.7 Lite FM (WLTW) in New York City.

Radio Ink: You first won a Gracie for your work on Cubby and Christine in 2022. What was the inspiration that led you to that moment?

Christine Nagy: It’s really a culmination of years of work in radio. That year we had been coming out of the pandemic and I was incredibly inspired by our listener’s stories. All of these essential workers were going to work every day in the medical field, schools, retail… They were sharing their journeys with us.

It felt like such a privilege to put the spotlight on these inspiring women and men. I wanted to contribute something positive that would resonate with our listeners and highlight their amazing efforts. Our listeners were my inspiration.

We didn’t set out to win an award, but the Gracie Awards focus on honoring work that elevates the voices of women, and I felt that the direction we were taking with our show really aligned with that mission. When I realized that there was an opportunity to submit work that amplified women’s voices in meaningful ways, I thought it was worth entering.

The Alliance for Women in Media does a wonderful job of supporting our profession. It felt like the right platform to recognize the kind of work we were doing behind the scenes. Plus, as a woman in media, it’s always empowering to be part of something that uplifts other women.

Radio Ink: How was that moment when you found out that you won?

Christine Nagy: It was such an incredible surprise! The first time I received the email telling me that I had been selected as a winner, I was hit with a wave of disbelief. I was physically shaking because it was such a huge honor.

Then when I won the following year, I was sure I had misread the email or that somehow an old email had worked its way into my inbox, but it was true!

It is a tremendous honor to work in this field and to be recognized for that work by women I admire and who inspire me with their amazing careers and life stories. It validates the goals of our show, to be a friend to and uplift the women of our community. As a show, we work very closely together and these are wins for our entire team.

Radio Ink: How has winning a Gracie impacted your career and your perspective on your work?

Christine Nagy: Winning the Gracie Award definitely opened new doors for me in terms of opportunities for visibility and further collaborations. But beyond that, it gave me a renewed sense of purpose. It made me realize just how powerful it is to create content that is not just entertaining but meaningful. It also reaffirmed the idea that media – especially radio – has the power to influence and shape culture.

As women, we have a responsibility to ensure that we’re telling stories that empower and reflect the diversity of experiences we go through. It was a reminder that when you stay true to your values and use your platform for good, the impact can be far-reaching.

Radio Ink: What advice would you give to someone who is on the fence about entering?

Christine Nagy: My advice would be: Go for it!

If you’re creating work that you believe in, that’s authentic, and that empowers others, then you owe it to yourself to put it out there. The Gracies are not just about winning, they’re about celebrating the work that is making a difference, and there’s power in that recognition.

Whether or not you win, the process itself can push you to think critically about the impact you’re having, and it can help raise your profile in ways that can open up new opportunities. So, if you’re on the fence, take the leap – it could be a defining moment in your career. The Alliance for Women in Media is an incredibly informative, supportive, and inspiring community that I encourage you to be part of.

Submissions for the 50th Gracie Awards are due by 11:59p ET on Thursday, February 6. Find out more and make your entry here.