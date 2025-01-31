Leaders in Focus: Allen Power; Salem Media Group

As Radio Ink prepares to name the 2025 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, we wanted to check in with some of last year’s honorees. Today we talk to Allen Power, Salem Media Group’s President of Broadcast Media, for his wisdom on opportunities and challenges.

Radio Ink: How are you approaching 2025 both personally and as a leader?

Allen Power: My professional word for 2025 is REINVENTION. All media companies are dealing with more than headwinds, but a sea change in the advertising world. That reality requires ongoing reinvention of how we operate. A big opportunity for us at Salem is embracing new partnerships that can greatly enhance our digital capabilities in advertising and audience engagement.

Radio Ink: Christian radio is an area of extreme growth for the industry right now. What advice would you give to emerging leaders in Christian radio about ensuring the future and sustainability of the format?

Allen Power: Be committed to excellence. Embrace how technology can expand your reach. Focus on our unique opportunities to impact lives. Never compromise the most important message the world has ever known.

Radio Ink: How do you balance short-term goals with long-term vision for your organization?

Allen Power: That is a challenge for every leader. I think it helps to ask ourselves: “Will what seems urgent today be forgotten in a year? What opportunity, if pursued, will add value that is lasting over the next five years or more?”

Radio Ink: What habits or routines have you found give you an advantage?

Allen Power: Constantly reprioritizing the best use of my time and energy, being a lifelong learner, and using what I’ve learned to help people grow.

Radio Ink: If you could go back and give one piece of advice to yourself as a new leader, what would it be?

Allen Power: Almost every challenge can be figured out if you ask “how” to enough smart people.

