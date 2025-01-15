Who Are Radio’s Top Leaders? Tell Radio Ink and Make It Official

It’s time to celebrate the leaders in radio who not only excel in their roles but also inspire and elevate all those around them. Radio Ink is excited to open the call for entries for our 2025 Top 20 Leaders in Radio list, to be revealed in our April NAB Show issue.

These leaders are more than just their titles; they are motivators, innovators, and mentors. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and success sets them apart, as they nurture and develop the next generation of radio leaders.

We welcome nominations from any department within a radio company, cluster, or station, with only two criteria:

The nominee must be actively involved in the radio industry and possess a minimum of five years of experience. Executives who appeared on our “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” list in the past five years are ineligible for nomination.

After the nomination window concludes on February 5 at 8p ET/5p PT, the Radio Ink team will select the honorees with help from an anonymous panel of industry experts, conduct in-depth interviews with the top 20 leaders, and compile insights that double as a leadership manual for the industry. This list isn’t just a recognition; it’s an invaluable resource for anyone aspiring to leadership in radio.