Radio Stays ‘Stable and Dominant’ In FMR/Eastlan 2025 Report

The 2025 FMR Associates/Eastlan Ratings National Radio Listening Survey shows that radio remains a force to be reckoned with, with 85% of US adults aged 25-64 tuning in weekly. Radio’s audience has remained steady over the past three years.

Conducted with a demographically balanced and geographically representative sample, the survey collected data from 1,500 adults aged 25-64 to provide a comprehensive look at national audio consumption trends.

Among audio sources, AM/FM leads, despite dropping one percentage points from 2024. It’s followed by streaming audio at 65% weekly reach, personal music collections at 52%, and satellite radio at 16%. In markets 1-30, streaming has a slightly stronger presence at 67%, while in smaller markets, traditional radio holds an even greater share, accounting for 71% of all audio listening.

A major shift in this year’s FMR/Eastlan survey is the significant rise in podcast consumption. Weekly podcast listening grew to 39%, up from 24% in 2024 and 25% in 2023. Despite this increase, podcast growth did not negatively impact listenership for radio, streaming, or satellite radio, instead adding to overall weekly audio consumption.

The study also explored listener preferences on commercial breaks. Respondents were evenly split between preferring fewer, longer ad breaks and more frequent, shorter ones. Sports radio audiences leaned toward shorter breaks, while music radio listeners in larger markets preferred fewer, longer breaks.

These findings fall in line with recently published Edison Research Share of Ear data from the past year that radio has secured nearly 90% of in-car listening, over half of at-home ad-supported audio, and nearly two-thirds of workplace listening. AM/FM streaming was also found to lead on smart speakers, holding a 43% share of ad-supported listening, surpassing music streaming services.

Gen Z nearly evenly splits its listening time between AM/FM, streaming music, and podcasts. Millennials also maintain a balance, with 48% of their listening going to radio. Meanwhile, Gen X spends 64% and Baby Boomers dedicate 69% of their ad-supported audio time to terrestrial broadcasts.