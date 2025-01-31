Cumulus Albuquerque Moves Kiki Garcia to Magic Mornings

Albuquerque radio personality Kiki Garcia, who spent over 16 years co-hosting the Carlos & Kiki Show on Cumulus Media’s 93.3 The Q (KKOB), will now lead Magic Mornings With Kiki Garcia on Magic 99.5 (KMGA).

She will continue her voicetrack work for Westwood One’s Hot Country network as well as Cumulus stations in Tucson, Colorado Springs, and Lafayette, LA.

Cumulus Albuquerque Market Manager Jeff Berry said, “I have worked with Kiki since 2006, and she is a total pro. Her smile and positive attitude are contagious in the building, and perfect for Magic. I am so excited to see her take on this new role and help Magic regain its dominance in Albuquerque.”

Magic 99.5 Program Director Chris Hoffman remarked, “Kiki Garcia is absolutely the ideal choice for Mornings on Magic 99.5. Listening to Kiki is like waking up with your bestie. Her feel-good energy coming out of the speakers makes everyone’s day better.”

Garcia shared, “I’m beyond excited to be part of such a heritage station as Magic 99.5. My goal is to inspire, uplift, and bring people together. Whether listening for the great music, meaningful conversation, or just a little laughter, I want everyone to feel a part of the Magic family, making every morning a little brighter… together!”