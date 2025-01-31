EMF Names Brooklyn Belk as General Counsel

Educational Media Foundation has appointed Brooklyn Belk as General Counsel. Belk brings nearly two decades of legal experience across the public and private sectors to the parent operator of Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1.

Belk earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law, a Master of Arts from East Tennessee State University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Emory and Henry University, where she is serving her second term as a trustee.

A member of both the Tennessee and Georgia Bar, she most recently served as Senior Employment Corporate Counsel at Ingram Content Group, where she oversaw global employment and labor matters across the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. She is also an adjunct professor of law at Vanderbilt University Law School.

She also has experience as a federal prosecutor.

Interim EMF CEO Tom Stultz said, “Brooklyn’s strong faith, combined with her impressive legal expertise, makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. Her heart for service will be invaluable as we continue to fulfill our mission of reaching people with the Gospel.”