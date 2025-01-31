Station Manager – WSCM and WCFW

Chippewa Falls, WI – About Our Company

Civic Media has built a state-wide radio and digital media network in Wisconsin with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our 21 radio stations, websites, mobile app and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

SUMMARY

We are looking for a Station Manager for our WCFW and WSCM stations in the Chippewa Falls/Eau Claire area. The Station Manager is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the radio station, ensuring its efficient and profitable functioning. This role includes managing staff, budgeting, programming, marketing, and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills, a background in broadcasting, and the ability to adapt to industry trends.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Serve as the point person for Civic Media and Station staff in the market

• Lead the local stations to identify local community and business leaders to collaborate with the stations

• Monitor security and equipping of the local market office

• Represent Civic Media interests in the market and in the business community

• Coordinate air-staff, sales staff and promotion and marketing staff for events and listener facing appearances

• Local point of contact between staff and corporate leadership. Direct staff needs and concerns to appropriate corporate resource (Engineering, Building maint., sales, ops)

• Make sound leadership decisions in-line with Civic Media vision and values, and create a sense of teamwork in the market among various departments

• Control expenses and make the best use of Civic Media assets

• Identifies opportunities to promote the mission of Civic Media, grow audience, and increase sales

• Be the first level of problem solving in the local market

• Report discrepancies, both operational and administrative, to the appropriate corporate department

• Continually raise standard of performance in all departments

• Coach all staff to reach goals

• *The company reserves the right to add or change duties at any time.

QUALIFICATIONS

• 7-10 years’ experience in a broadcast of digital leadership role

• Highly organized with the ability to multitask

• Demonstrated leadership ability with a diverse workforce

• Understanding of basic technical operations of a radio station (i.e. able to determine when one is escalated assistance is required).

• Ability to work with community government leaders and business leaders

• Understanding of how Operations, News, Sales and Marketing mesh to create an outstanding product and results

• Understanding of coordinated marketing campaigns, OTA and Digital

• Able to navigate IT tools (Google, Wide Orbit, Radio Traffic, RAB)

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/LLxbdlH28NMzgtO2LSKO5N