NASCAR’s Kyle Petty Debuts Country Music Countdown Show

Former NASCAR racer Kyle Petty has launched a new syndicated radio show blending Country music nostalgia with pop culture history. The show features the commentator alongside Charlie and Debbie, afternoon hosts on Beasley Media Group’s Country 103.7 (WSOC) in Charlotte, NC.

On Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie, the trio will revisit the top 20 Country songs from the same week in past years, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and historical moments. The show, which debuted on February 1, has more than 180 affiliate stations.

Petty, widely recognized for his racing career, is also a Country musician whose career has taken him as far as the Grand Ole Opry. The program is syndicated by the Performance Racing Network.

Petty said, “I am as excited for this new chapter as I ever was at the start of every new NASCAR season. Everyone knows I love racing, but I have loved country music for just as long. Watching Marty Robbins sing at the Opry and drive a race car opened up a world of possibilities for a 12-year-old from Level Cross, NC. I have been blessed to do both in my life. And working with Charlie and Debbie on this project is icing on the cake. They are amazing broadcasters, and I can’t wait to go ‘back then again’ with them every week.”

Charlie and Debbie commented, “We are beyond thrilled to team up with PRN and Kyle Petty for this exciting new project. NASCAR and country music have always shared a loyal fan base, so this collaboration makes perfect sense. And you can’t mention NASCAR without immediately thinking of the Petty name. So, having the opportunity to partner with Kyle Petty is truly an honor. We’re already having so much fun working together, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”