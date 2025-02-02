Stacy Owen Passes WFPK PD Torch to Kyle Meredith

After two decades as Program Director for Louisville Public Media’s 91.9 WFPK Stacy Owen is transitioning to a newly created Promotions Director position as longtime Music Director Kyle Meredith takes over the PD seat.

Meredith, who joined WFPK in 2008 and became Music Director in 2010, will continue hosting his evening show and his Kyle Meredith With… podcast. Owen will remain involved in live event planning and booking, ensuring continuity in WFPK’s programming and artist collaborations.

She remarked, “For a while now, I’ve been thinking about making a shift—not because I love this place any less, but because I want to keep finding new ways to make an impact. After a lot of thought, I kept coming back to one thing: better communication. Please join me in congratulating Kyle on his new role! His energy is boundless, and I can’t wait to see him thrive as PD. As for me, I’m looking forward to finishing my career doing what I love most – building community.”

Meredith added, “I’m pumped to steer this ship into a new era, one that’s been brewing in the back of our minds for years. Massive hat tip to Stacy Owen, the boss legend of two decades who’s shaped this place into what it is.”