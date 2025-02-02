Curtis Media Names Jonathan Brewster as Raleigh/Durham EVP

Curtis Media Group President and COO Trip Savery is welcoming industry veteran Jonathan Brewster, who has joined the North Carolina broadcaster to lead its four FMs in Raleigh/Durham as Executive Vice President. He will also oversee Curtis’ Triangle Traffic Network and CMG Digital Solutions.

Brewster previously served as CEO of El Dorado Broadcasters in California and CEO of Cherry Creek Media, which sold its assets to Townsquare Media, before that. Brewster was also a key C-Suite member at the former Qantum Communications, serving as Senior VP of the company’s southeastern region.

Savery commented, “I have known Jonathan for a few years now, and I am very pleased to welcome him to Raleigh. His senior management experience will be very valuable to us as we continue our growth in radio, events and digital.”

Brewster added, “Curtis Media is one of the nation’s truly unique media companies. Their commitment to serving North Carolina is profound and I’m excited to join the team.”

With reporting by Adam R. Jacobson