Atlanta’s Classix 102.9 Embraces Southern Soul in Format Shift

Urban One Atlanta is evolving its classic R&B station, Classix 102.9 (WUMJ-HD2), with a new format that merges Classic R&B with Southern Soul. The revamped station will spotlight a mix of past and contemporary Southern Soul artists, including King George, Tucka, and Sir Charles Jones.

Radio One Atlanta Operations Manager Derek Harper stated, “We are happy to serve our listeners with the music they love. Southern Soul is becoming a leading music genre, and we are excited to bring it to our audience throughout the day.”

Classix 102.9 Program Director Tony Richards commented, “Southern Soul is where it’s at! We will deliver it in a fun, powerful way while continuing to serve our Classic R&B listeners.”