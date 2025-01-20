Podfest Expo Hosts 2025 Podcast Hall of Fame Induction

The Podcast Hall of Fame has inducted its 2025 class, honoring eleven individuals who have made significant contributions to the podcasting industry. This year’s ceremony took place at the Podfest Expo Conference in Orlando, FL.

This year’s inductees showcase a wide range of talents and achievements, from podcast pioneers to innovators in digital media.

2025 Podcast Hall of Fame Inductees

Chris Christensen : Host of The Amateur Traveler Podcast, one of the longest-running travel podcasts, Christensen has inspired countless travelers and creators with his engaging travel stories and practical tips.

: Host of The Amateur Traveler Podcast, one of the longest-running travel podcasts, Christensen has inspired countless travelers and creators with his engaging travel stories and practical tips. Lance Anderson : Creator of The Verge of the Fringe, Anderson is a pioneer in personal storytelling, influencing the genre with his raw and authentic narratives.

: Creator of The Verge of the Fringe, Anderson is a pioneer in personal storytelling, influencing the genre with his raw and authentic narratives. George Hrab : Host of The Geologic Podcast, Hrab has brought humor, music, and critical thinking to podcasting for over a decade, becoming a standout voice in the medium.

: Host of The Geologic Podcast, Hrab has brought humor, music, and critical thinking to podcasting for over a decade, becoming a standout voice in the medium. Lou Mongello : Host of WDW Radio, Mongello has built a passionate community of Disney enthusiasts through expert insights and compelling storytelling.

: Host of WDW Radio, Mongello has built a passionate community of Disney enthusiasts through expert insights and compelling storytelling. Jessica Kupferman : Co-founder and CEO of She Podcasts, Kupferman has championed diversity and inclusion in podcasting, transforming the industry through education and community-building.

: Co-founder and CEO of She Podcasts, Kupferman has championed diversity and inclusion in podcasting, transforming the industry through education and community-building. Twila Dang : Founder of Matriarch Digital Media, Dang has created a platform dedicated to women-centered podcasts, amplifying diverse voices and empowering creators.

: Founder of Matriarch Digital Media, Dang has created a platform dedicated to women-centered podcasts, amplifying diverse voices and empowering creators. Dave Mansueto : Co-founder of Libsyn and the BOSSJOCK App, Mansueto has provided creators with essential tools to distribute and grow their podcasts, shaping the hosting industry.

: Co-founder of Libsyn and the BOSSJOCK App, Mansueto has provided creators with essential tools to distribute and grow their podcasts, shaping the hosting industry. Maria Thomas : NPR’s first digital GM, Thomas helped establish public radio as a key player in podcasting, building NPR’s podcasting presence from 2005 to 2008.

: NPR’s first digital GM, Thomas helped establish public radio as a key player in podcasting, building NPR’s podcasting presence from 2005 to 2008. Chris Krimitsos : Founder of Podfest Expo, Krimitsos has fostered a global community of podcasters, focusing on education and collaboration.

: Founder of Podfest Expo, Krimitsos has fostered a global community of podcasters, focusing on education and collaboration. Tom Webster : A partner at Sounds Profitable and former VP at Edison Research, Webster has been instrumental in podcast analytics and audience insights, helping creators make informed decisions.

: A partner at Sounds Profitable and former VP at Edison Research, Webster has been instrumental in podcast analytics and audience insights, helping creators make informed decisions. Tim Street: A pioneer in video podcasting, Street’s work on French Maid TV showcased innovative content, laying the foundation for video in podcasting.

The ceremony is available to watch online.