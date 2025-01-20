Andy Denemark Joins PURE Jingles as US Branding Consultant

European audio branding company PURE Jingles has announced the appointment of Andy Denemark as US Branding Consultant. Denemark brings extensive experience in affiliate relations and marketing from his previous tenure at United Stations Radio Networks.

In 1994, Denemark joined USRN as Executive Vice President of Programming, where he was responsible for the creation and distribution of numerous programs across various radio formats. He retired from that role in 2024.

Founded in 2001, PURE Jingles offers syndicated jingles and bespoke imaging tailored to a diverse range of international clients including Audacy, iHeartMedia, and Univision in markets such as New York, Seattle, Atlanta, and Miami.

Denemark said, “I was fortunate to connect with the team at PURE Jingles and was immediately impressed by their innovative and customized approach to audio branding. PURE Jingles’ commitment to helping stations stand out aligns perfectly with my passion for creativity and strategic development. I’m excited to help expand their presence and client base in the US radio market.”

PURE Jingles CEO Melvin Sleeking commented, “Andy’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the US radio landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team. His expertise in affiliate relations, marketing, and sonic branding will enable him to guide and support radio stations in selecting impactful audio solutions. Together, we will further strengthen PURE Jingles’ reputation as a pioneer in creative audio excellence, while building lasting partnerships in the US marketplace.”