All Classical Radio’s Access Recording Project Earns NEA Support

The home of fine arts programming in Portland, OR, and its surrounding communities is the recipient of a cash award from the National Endowment of the Arts. All Classical Radio (KQAC) is receiving $20,000 as part of the NEA’s Grants For Arts Projects bequeathments.

The grant will support All Classical Radio’s Access Recording Project, set to launch later this year.

Through the Access Recording Project, All Classical Radio seeks to break down financial barriers to high-quality recording, rehearsal, and performance spaces and resources for artists and organizations from diverse backgrounds. Selected through a nomination process, participants will be offered access to utilize All Classical’s performance hall and recording studio at low or no cost.

All Classical Radio officially opened its new 15,000-square-foot Media Arts Center and broadcasting headquarters in KOIN Tower on December 8. Announced in May 2023, the project included a rebrand and received a historic $750,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

The new facility features five production studios, the Moonflower Studio for youth programming, the Irving Levin Performance Hall for events, and a recording studio to highlight Pacific Northwest musicians globally. Over 98% of All Classical Radio’s programming is produced locally.

The All Classical Radio award is one of 1,474 awards totaling $36,790,500 to support the arts in communities in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.