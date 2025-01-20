Mississippi’s ‘Godfather of SuperTalk’ Passes Away At 77

Paul Gallo, host of The Gallo Radio Show on SuperTalk Mississippi, has died at the age of 77. Gallo passed away on January 19, closing a career spanning more than five decades that shaped Mississippi talk radio and politics.

Gallo’s radio journey began in 1968, launching a career that saw him take on roles ranging from DJ and Program Director to sales, management, and ownership. He joined SuperTalk Mississippi in 1990, helping founder Steve Davenport build the network into a statewide multimedia platform.

As host of The Gallo Radio Show, Gallo interviewed high-profile figures, including governors, US senators, and national policymakers, while maintaining a focus on the Mississippi’s people and progress, earning him the nickname “The Godfather of SuperTalk.”

His influence extended beyond the studio via his work with the Palmer Home for Children. Through SuperTalk Mississippi Media’s Annual Radiothon, he helped raise more than $2.7 million to provide support and homes for children in need.

Steve Davenport said, “Mississippi has lost a giant today. “For over 30 years he was my friend – a true brother in broadcast and in life. To Paul, radio wasn’t just a career, it was a calling. His favorite part of the job, as he often said, was ‘our audience family.’ His listeners weren’t just numbers, they were the pulse of everything he did. He made everyone feel like they were sitting across the table from an old friend, drawn in by his voice and captivated by his unwavering passion for Mississippi. I will miss him dearly, just as I know people from all corners of this state will miss him.”