WVRC Media General Manager

Charleston, WV – Job Details:: WVRC Media has a rare opening for a General Manager for our Charleston, West Virginia Radio Stations, and our Statewide News Network, MetroNews. Rare because our current manager, who has been with the company for 40 years, is retiring. If you are a professional who has strong leadership skills, are hands-on when it comes to sales, and enjoy being a community/statewide broadcaster, then you should reach out. Our experienced Charleston team has what it takes to continue outstanding performance in West Virginia’s State Capital. Are you the leader who can assist these professionals in accelerating the tradition? This position is a unique opportunity with a West Virginia owned company, that is committed to true local broadcasting.

Responsibilities

• Drive growth by assisting our sales team to sell Radio, Video and Digital advertising products to local businesses.

• Create sales and promotions packages for your team

• Prospect revenue opportunities and reach monthly and annual goals

• Deliver excellent customer service that insures ongoing sales and high levels of customer satisfaction

Requirements

• Understanding the principles of sales

• Radio Experience

• Knowledge of WideOrbit and Matrix

• Excellent written, verbal and phone skills

• Proven track record in achieving sales quotas

Rewards

• Offer excellent Medical, Dental, Vision coverage

• 401K

• Opportunity to grow within the company

Send cover letter and resume to [email protected].

WVRC Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and provides broad outreach regarding job vacancies. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our company. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact Kelly Ayersman at WVRC Media by calling 304-296-0029.