Dan Mason To Receive BFOA Lifetime Achievement Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor former CBS Radio CEO Dan Mason with the 2025 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award. Mason will receive the award during the BFOA Golden Mic Award Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on March 10.

Mason’s distinguished career includes serving as CEO of CBS Radio from 2007 to 2015, overseeing 117 stations across 26 markets. As President of CBS Radio from 1995 to 2002, he successfully merged operations of CBS, Group W, Infinity Radio, and American Radio Systems. He is credited with driving growth through new formats, major market acquisitions, and the expansion of CBS Radio’s digital presence.

Mason joined Westinghouse in 1993 as President of Group W Radio. He has also served on the Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors, including terms as Chair and Vice Chair.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy commented, “Dan is the perfect candidate to receive the prestigious Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award. His commitment to advancing the broadcast business, especially into the digital space, is well-known, as is his dedication to the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation.”

Mason remarked, “I am honored to receive this distinction from the Broadcasters Foundation. Broadcasting gave me a career that I love on the air and in the boardroom. There are many broadcasters across our country who feel the same way, but tragedy struck their lives, leaving them in need of help. That’s why I served on the Board of the Broadcasters Foundation and continue to support its charitable mission.”

BFOA Chair Scott Herman added, “Dan is a passionate broadcaster and media visionary whose accomplishments helped define today’s broadcasting business. I worked with Dan for many years, at Westinghouse and CBS, and his leadership elevated our efforts and led us to outstanding success.”

Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor will also be honored as the 2025 Golden Mic Award recipient. The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity exclusively dedicated to aiding broadcasters in need due to illness or tragedy and The Golden Mic Award dinner is the Broadcasters Foundation’s largest fundraising event.