National Radio Spot Play Rebounds During Election Week

After a slight dip due to political uncertainty, national radio spot play saw a notable increase during election week, as the approaching holiday season influenced ad volumes, particularly among retail brands as they promote seasonal sales.

Progressive Insurance maintained its position as the most-aired advertiser on radio, topping Media Monitors’ National Radio Advertisers rankings for the week of November 4-10. Lowe’s surged to the number two spot, followed by The Home Depot at third. Vicks claimed fourth place, with eBay rounding out the top five.

Other brands in the top 10 include ZipRecruiter, AutoZone, Allstate, Babbel, and Indeed, representing a good mix of industries from retail to recruitment and insurance. These rankings underscore radio’s effectiveness in reaching broad audiences and shows the potential of a warming market, post-election.