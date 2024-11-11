Z93 and Matt Bingham Set New Mid-Michigan Record for ACS

Cumulus Media’s Saginaw, MI rock station Z93 (WKQZ) and Z93 Program Director Matt Bingham raised more than $30,000 during the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink annual fundraising campaign – a new fundraising record for Mid-Michigan.

The total lands Bingham and Z93 among the Top 30 Men Wear Pink ambassadors nationwide.

The funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society’s efforts in Mid-Michigan, supporting breast cancer research, a 24/7 live helpline, and patient resources. Over the past six years, Bingham and Z93 have raised more than $90,000 for the cause.

Z93 Program Director and morning co-host Matt Bingham said, “It’s tough to put into words how much it means to set a new record in Mid-Michigan of $30,025 raised through Men Wear Pink for the American Cancer Society, but I know I couldn’t have done it on my own. We would not have surpassed our goal without the help of both our listeners and the countless local businesses that offered up fundraising opportunities. It truly was a team effort and I’m excited to see how much we can raise next year!”

American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager for Michigan Ashley Wellman added, “We are so thankful for everything that Matt Bingham and the Z93 team have done during their Men Wear Pink campaign over the last six years! Each year, Matt has set a new standard and been able to increase his fundraising totals from the year before, while engaging new people in the community. The team at Z93 has been instrumental in helping the American Cancer Society not only raise life-saving funds but also create more awareness around life-saving cancer screenings, resources, and patient support programs. He has been able to help us reach a wider audience then we would have been able to do on our own.”

“You can tell that Matt and the team at Z93 have created amazing longstanding relationships with listeners and businesses in the area. We are so grateful to work with such generous supporters of the American Cancer Society, who understand our mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” Wellman added.

Donations to support Matt Bingham and Z93’s Men Wear Pink fundraising efforts can be made at Men Wear Pink Donation Page.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday giving is added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.