Santa Brings Surprise To Sunny 95 Radiothon For Columbus Kids

In Columbus, Saga Communications’ Sunny 95 (WSNY) raised $112,320 during its live 2024 Radiothon on November 7 and 8. The event, benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Sunshine Fund, has raised more than $8.2 million across 38 years.

The Radiothon was hosted by Sunny 95 morning show Randi & Rice in the Morning, featuring Randi Rasar and DJ Rice. Patient families and special guests joined the hosts throughout the broadcast to share their stories and support the cause.

The event concluded with a surprise visit from Santa Claus, who joined Jace – one of Nationwide Children’s Patient Champions – to launch Santa 95, Sunny 95’s 24/7 holiday music programming, which will air through December 25.

