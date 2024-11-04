Anxiety Squeezes National Ad Spending Ahead of Election Day

The week before the election saw a slight cooling of national ad spend, with a few exceptions. Media Monitors’ latest report showed Progressive holding steady in its spending and some new names pop up as the holiday season prepares for full force.

Even brands in the upper echelon of radio are reassessing ad spending, with a slight dip in frequency across the board.

Businesses are delaying financial decisions amid heightened economic fears around the US presidential election, surpassing pandemic-era levels. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book highlights that companies are holding off on investments, hiring, and projects, impacting demand for ad buys in radio.

The National Federation of Independent Business reports record-high uncertainty, with its September Uncertainty Index reaching a five-decade peak of 103.

Progressive Insurance leads with a solid presence, while Vicks capitalizes on the cold and flu season to keep its brand front and center. Wendy’s ranks third, focusing on promotions to attract diners amid intense fast-food competition. eBay follows closely, targeting early holiday shoppers looking for deals, and Macy’s rounds out the top five with its annual pre-holiday push to capture early retail interest.