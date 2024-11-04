Jonathan Peterlin Moves to Afternoons at The Fan in Cleveland

Jonathan Peterlin will shift timeslots on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) in Cleveland as the new co-host of the afternoon show, teaming up with Nick Wilson. Peterlin, who has been with 92.3 The Fan since 2016, makes the move from nights.

Since joining WKRK, Peterlin has contributed as an update anchor, fill-in host, and, more recently, as evening host. He has also hosted national shows part-time for Audacy’s Infinity Sports Network over the past four years. Before his tenure with Audacy, he served as a national host and update anchor for Yahoo! Sports Radio in Houston and was a morning show host at Steckline Communications’ KGSO in Wichita.

92.3 The Fan Brand Manager Keith Britton said, “We believe Jonathan’s addition and presence on the show will bring a unique passion and energy to afternoon drive. He has shown both the ability and readiness for this move, and we are full speed ahead in our commitment to providing our listeners with the most engaging sports talk and entertainment on a daily basis.”

Peterlin expressed, “92.3 The Fan and its listeners have been with me through every major chapter of my life, and this station has been a constant presence in my world. Afternoon drive in Cleveland is the pinnacle of what I’ve always aspired to, and I truly couldn’t imagine a better person to share this journey with than my good friend, Nick Wilson. I’m extremely thankful for the chance to continue this journey with the listeners and the team at 92.3 The Fan.”