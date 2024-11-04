NAB Appoints Sean Perkins as CMO for NAB Show Marketing

The National Association of Broadcasters has appointed Sean Perkins as Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Global Connections and Events. In this role, Perkins will lead marketing strategies for NAB’s flagship events, NAB Show and NAB Show New York.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at the Consumer Technology Association, where he managed marketing and advertising for the Consumer Electronics Show. Perkins’ three decades of marketing experience also includes roles with brands such as AOL, Amtrak, AARP, Intel, and Sage.

He will report to Managing Director and EVP of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka, who also joined NAB from CTA earlier this year.

The 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas attracted approximately 61,000, with 54% participating for the first time. International representation comprised 27% of attendees from 163 countries. Last month’s NAB Show New York brought in an estimated 12,000 attendees – holding steady around 2023’s total.

The next NAB Show in Las Vegas is set for April 5-9, 2025.

Chupka commented, “We are excited to have Sean join NAB during such an important time for the industry. Sean’s extensive experience in marketing and his proven success in driving growth and visibility will be a tremendous asset to our team. His expertise in event marketing and digital transformation will help us elevate NAB Show and other key initiatives, ensuring we continue to deliver extraordinary value to our members and partners.”