GroupM’s Sweeney, Stagwell’s Sable Join Forecast 2025 Lineup

Two more major media executives have joined the lineup of Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR‘s Forecast 2025. GroupM Chief Investment Officer Matt Sweeney and Stagwell Global Vice Chair David Sable will join the critical conversations on Wednesday at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Sweeney will participate in the opening session, “Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2025,” moderated by Andrew Rosen, Partner/CPA, Miller Kaplan.

As a member of GroupM’s North American Executive Committee, Matt oversees all GroupM’s investment and media implementation functions, covering approximately $15 billion in client billings. His role involves leading the operational simplification of GroupM U.S.’s investment infrastructure and accelerating the integration of linear and platform-enabled automated buying in an increasingly addressable marketplace.

He’ll join Lucas Cridland, former CEO of BMG360; Justin Nielson, Principal Analyst at Kagan; and BIA Advisory’s VP/Forecasting & Analysis, Nicole Ovadia, for an in-depth discussion and comprehensive overview of what broadcasters should expect from advertising revenue in 2025 and beyond.

And “The Battle to Keep Newsroom Lights On” has a major addition with David Sable in a timely discussion on what broadcasters need to know about marketers’ concerns in advertising in news products and, on the other side of the table, how advertisers can help preserve local journalism in its battle to preserve and present the truth.

Sable has more than 40 years of experience in the advertising sector. As the former Global CEO of Y&R, he helped elevate the agency to a top-five global creative firm and led its merger with VML to form VMLY&R. Named one of Fast Company’s “Ten Most Generous Marketing Geniuses,” Sable is also a respected writer and speaker in the advertising world.

The conversation, led by ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy, also features two major figures in the battle to preserve local journalism: Curtis LeGeyt, President/CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, and Lou Paskalis, CEO and Founder, AJL Advisory and Chief Strategy Officer at Ad Fontes Media.

Don’t miss these sessions and the rest of Forecast 2025’s powerful agenda. There are still a few seats left. Register now before they are gone!