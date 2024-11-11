In NYC, Maxwell Moves His House From Z100 To 103.5 KTU

iHeartMedia New York City is moving market veteran Maxwell from afternoons on Z100 (WHTZ) to 103.5 KTU (WKTU), taking the spot previously held by Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton. The Maxwell Show will debut on KTU on Thursday, November 14.

Hamilton moved to mornings on the station starting in mid-September.

Maxwell’s two-decade career includes a ten-year stint on Z100 and as part of iHeartRadio’s national custom talent team.

He started in San Luis Obispo, CA, moving to mornings in New Orleans and Lafayette, LA. He later jumped to WNCI 97.9 in Columbus, OH, where he honed his programming skills as Music Director and Assistant Program Director while remaining on-air. From there he would go to Q102 (WIOQ) in Philadelphia before landing at nights on Z100.

KTU Program Director Chris Conley expressed, “We are so excited to welcome Maxwell to the KTU family. Maxwell’s charisma, humor, and ability to connect with his audience make him the perfect addition to our lineup. We’re confident that listeners will love what he brings to the table in the afternoon time slot.”

Maxwell added, “I’m truly blessed to take this next step in my career, and honored to join another iconic New York station, KTU. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this amazing journey. I’m excited to continue bringing my unique energy and passion for entertaining to the greatest city in the world!”

No successor for Maxwell’s Z100 slot has been named at present.