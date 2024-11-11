Radio’s Reach Propels Auto Aftermarket Sector Sales Growth

A comprehensive survey of 1,138 auto parts shoppers in August reveals a major rebound in the auto aftermarket sector as consumer behaviors return to pre-COVID levels. At the heart of the category’s ad revitalization? AM/FM radio and podcasts.

The Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group has released findings from its sixth annual auto aftermarket study, in partnership with MARU/Matchbox.

According to the study, the auto aftermarket has largely rebounded to pre-pandemic levels as American time spent in vehicles increases. Average annual spending on auto parts has risen to $797, nearing the February 2020 pre-pandemic average of $831. This marks a recovery from the lows of $700–$730 observed during the pandemic years. Other metrics, including the number of retailers shopped, brand perceptions, and advertising recall, have similarly returned to pre-2020 benchmarks, underscoring renewed consumer engagement in the category.

Radio and podcasts play a significant role in driving consumer engagement and purchasing behavior in the category. Heavy radio listeners and podcast audiences not only spend more on auto parts but also shop at more retailers and make more frequent purchases compared to heavy TV viewers.

Recent findings show that over-the-air radio captures a dominant 86% share of in-car ad-supported audio, making it an ideal platform to reach consumers during moments when their focus is naturally on their vehicles and their maintenance needs.

The research again identifies three key consumer segments within the category: do-it-yourselfers, mega-milers, and ultra-heavy auto parts shoppers. Mega-milers, defined as individuals driving 200 or more miles per week, spent an average of $1,101 annually on auto parts, which is 38% higher than the US average. Ultra-heavy auto parts shoppers, who made 10 or more shopping trips over the past two years, spent $1,178 annually, 48% more than the average shopper. Both segments exhibit a strong affinity for AM/FM radio.

In comparison, television performs less effectively in reaching key auto parts consumers. TV’s audience skews older and less mobile, with many viewers driving significantly fewer miles or falling outside the category’s most active shopper segments. Additionally, radio’s diverse programming formats, including sports play-by-play broadcasts for leagues like the NFL, MLB, and NCAA, provide advertisers with unique opportunities to connect with younger, more engaged audiences.

The study closes by emphasizing the importance of building long-term brand equity in the sector through emotion-driven advertising. As automotive consumers’ needs often arise outside of immediate purchase windows, engaging them with entertaining, emotionally impactful creative content ensures brands remain top of mind when the need arises.

More results and details can be found via the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group.