Young Sports Fans Are ‘Audio Obsessed’ As Radio Leads the Way

In an era where sports fans can access content across countless digital and social platforms, the 2024 State of Sports Media report by Harker Bos Group’s Crowd React Media underscores the enduring appeal and relevance of radio in the competitive landscape.

AM/FM radio remains top dog of the booming audio category, with 56% of sports fans tuning in for play-by-play commentary, talk shows, and analysis. Despite the growth of sports podcasts, radio maintains a stronghold, particularly with older fans, who still rely on radio for its reliability and accessibility. This is complemented by younger listeners, who drive much of the audio consumption growth; 67% of those aged 18-39 report listening to sports audio, whether on AM/FM or via podcasts.

The report also identifies the significant impact of sports betting, especially among younger audiences, where 46% of those aged 18-39 engage with audio content focused on betting odds and insights. Over half of sports fans have placed bets, with 39% actively involved in sports betting.

As audiences also lean toward digital-first media, the report shows a notable drop in cable/satellite viewing. Cable viewership for sports content dropped by 11% compared to 2023, with streaming services now capturing 73% of sports fans who prefer to watch games, highlights, and sports-related programming online.

While cable still commands a significant share of viewership, especially for major networks like ESPN, streaming has emerged as the preferred medium for many fans.

Social media is a driving force for fan engagement, with YouTube leading as the top platform for sports content, boasting a 90% reach among sports fans. The report indicates that fans not only consume content on YouTube but actively participate in sports discussions, share opinions, and follow analysis on platforms like Facebook (71%), Instagram (60%), and TikTok (49%).

Meanwhile, Twitter/X – once a thriving hub for sports content – saw a 17% decline in sports-related postings.

As sports media continues to evolve, traditional radio holds its ground, offering a vital audio experience that resonates across demographics. With younger audiences gravitating towards interactive formats like sports betting content, and social platforms driving constant fan engagement, radio punches above its weight in adaptability and audience loyalty.

The full 2024 State of Sports Media can be viewed here.