Jennifer Wynns to Lead Nueva Network Digital Sales Expansion

Nueva Network has appointed Jennifer Wynns as Vice President of Digital and Multimedia Sales, US, a new role for the company. Wynns joins from Mirror Digital, where she was Director of Brand Partnerships, building the company’s agency relationships.

Her background includes work with top brands at Nielsen and earlier roles on the agency side with The Vidal Partnership, WPP, IPG, and Publicis.

In her position, Wynns will focus on growing Nueva Network’s digital and multi-platform advertising sales, driving digital strategy, and collaborating with agencies, clients, and partners on multimedia integrations across radio syndication, social media, streaming, video, and podcasts.

Nueva Network CEO and CRO Jose Villafañe commented, “As we expand within digital media through Nueva Plus, Wynns’ agency background and expertise in cross-media measurement and insights will be invaluable as we target revenue growth across all platforms. Our team looks forward to leveraging her unique background to reach more viewers and listeners nationwide.”

In April, the Hispanic-focused broadcaster launched Nueva Plus, a digital platform developed over three years in partnership with Zeno Media. Nueva Plus expands the network’s digital offerings with streaming, podcasting, and programmatic media services tailored to the US Latino community.

Nueva runs programming on 425 stations across 103 markets. Its syndicated programming includes El Genio Lucas and El Show de Chiquibaby.