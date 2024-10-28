Countdown to Holiday Ads: Radio’s Top Brands Hold Steady

As the radio market holds steady before the holiday ad blitz, familiar brands topped the Media Monitors charts for October 21-27. Progressive maintained its lead, followed closely by Vicks, while Bank of America and Wendy’s made notable climbs into the top five.

For the week, Progressive held its lead as the most-aired ad across national radio markets. Vicks followed in second place, also holding steady from the previous week. A notable shift came with Bank of America, which jumped significantly from 52nd to third place, the week’s most significant increase.

Discover held the fourth spot, aired 36,584 times, while Wendy’s was another major climber – jumping from 44th to round out the top five. Other brands, such as ZipRecruiter and Allstate, held steady in the rankings, while Macy’s, The Home Depot, and Indeed rounded out the top ten.