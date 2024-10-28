VSiN Watch App Brings Network’s Audio Straight To Smartphones

VSiN has unveiled a new mobile app that brings the network’s sports betting content directly to fans. Available for Apple and Android devices, VSiN Watch allows users to stream live audio and video of VSiN’s full programming lineup.

The app aims to provide easy access to VSiN’s live programming and replays of past episodes. Users can search for specific episodes by show name, date, or sport, and recent clips are also organized by show and sport for quick access to targeted content. The app also supports casting to Smart TVs.

Currently, all content on VSiN Watch is free to users, but video streaming will require a VSiN Pro subscription beginning November 25. Audio content, however, will remain free, with continuous playback even when a device is locked.

VSiN’s wagering content reaches over 300 radio stations and is broadcast from Las Vegas and major gaming venues across the US on over-the-air radio, iHeartRadio, YouTubeTV, regional sports networks, and VSiN’s website.

VSiN CEO Bill Adee commented, “VSiN fans have been pretty vocal about wanting easy, uninterrupted, mobile access to our audio and video content, and we’ve heard them. As soon as we took the VSiN reins back, we knew we wanted to have an answer, fast. With our most dedicated fans in mind, we spent the last few months developing an app that could deliver VSiN’s premier sports betting content exactly the way they wanted.”