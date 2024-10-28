710 WOR Brings NYC Marathon to Radio for the First Time

iHeartMedia New York has announced that Emmy-winning sports anchor Len Berman will lead 710 WOR’s live radio coverage of the 53rd TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 3. This marks the first time the iconic event will be broadcast on radio.

Coverage will run from 8a to 12p ET on WOR-AM, Q104.3-HD2, the iHeartRadio app, and at 710wor.com.

A longtime WNBC-TV sports anchor, Berman also worked for NBC Sports, HBO Sports, and WCBS-TV, and was the original TV voice of the Big East Conference. He currently co-hosts Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning on 710 WOR.

710 WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy said, “When iHeartMedia New York partnered with the New York Road Runners to produce this inaugural radio broadcast of the marathon, it was a no-brainer to put Len at the helm of the broadcast. His association with New York sports, during his more than 50-year television career, and his ‘second life’ as co-host of the WOR morning show since 2015, ensure that Len will make this a can’t-miss broadcast.”

Berman commented, “I’m honored to be hosting WOR’s maiden voyage with the TCS New York City Marathon. I’ve hosted TV coverage of the event many times and it’s consistently one of the best days of the year in the city. We look forward to conveying that same message to our listeners.”