DIY Expert Lou Manfredini To Continue WGN Radio Run

WGN Radio has extended its contract with Lou Manfredini, the Chicago station’s longtime home improvement expert and host of HouseSmarts Radio. The Saturday call-in show provides practical advice on home improvement and DIY projects.

Manfredini, who first appeared on WGN Radio as a guest in 1995, will celebrate his 30th year with the station in 2025. In addition to his Saturday program, Manfredini regularly joins John Williams on Mondays, Lisa Dent on Thursdays, and Bob Sirott on Fridays, and he is a weekly contributor to WGN-TV.

Manfredini said, “I have been blessed to call WGN Radio home for the past three decades. But in the end, it’s all about our listeners. I’m excited to continue to help them better understand how their homes work, show them they can have fun, and, of course, remind them to never hold a nail for someone else.”

WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle expressed, “We are delighted that Lou will be with us for his 30th year and beyond. In the nearly 30 years since first appearing on WGN Radio, Lou’s presence across the media world has evolved considerably. Yet, what truly sets him apart is his natural gift of connecting to and interacting with our listeners in the special way that only radio does. Making those listener connections has historically been—and will continue to be—the very fabric of WGN 720.”