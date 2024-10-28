Foxy 106.9 Welcomes Kevy Kev Back to St. Louis Radio

Kevin “Kevy Kev” Pulley, a familiar name in St. Louis radio from the late ’80s through the early 2000s, has returned to the city’s airwaves on Foxy 106.9 (KXBS-HD2). Launching his career in 1989, Kevy Kev became known for his charismatic presence on Majic 108 (KMJM) with segments like the 7 O’clock Slam and the Top 8 at 7 Countdown.

Pulley will broadcast on the Roberts Metro Broadcasting-owned signal on Saturday afternoons, adding a Gospel Grooves show on Sunday mornings.

Kevy Kev commented, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of the family at Foxy 106.9! After nearly two decades off the mic, it feels like coming home. A big shout-out to Roberts Metro Broadcasting and Foxy 106.9 Program Director Don DJ Wrekk-1 Williams for bringing me back to the game!”

Program Director Don “DJ Wrekk-1” Williams shared, “Growing up listening to Kevy Kev, I learned so much as a teen about connecting with the audience. He embodies the essence of our station, targeting the same demo he molded right here in St. Louis. What a privilege it is to bring this diamond personality back to the airwaves!”

Jeanne Roberts Johnson, co-owner of Roberts Metro Broadcasting, added, “We’re excited to welcome Kevy Kev back into the fold. His voice resonates deeply with the community, and his return is a testament to our commitment to providing authentic urban programming that truly speaks to the hearts of our listeners.”