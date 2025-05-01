Learn How Radio Can Win Recruitment Dollars in a Recession

Just like a great hire can change the game for a business, the right recruitment pitch can change the game for a radio sales team. In 30 minutes, learn how radio can become an indispensable part of solving the talent crisis for businesses in uncertain economic times.

Account Executives, Sales Managers, and market leaders are invited to attend Hire Ground: Selling Radio for Recession Recruitment, the next installment of Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Series on Tuesday, May 20, at noon Eastern.

Moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats and sponsored by Marketron, this free session will feature Stonick Recruitment President Chris Stonick, a national leader in radio recruitment strategy. For over 30 years, Stonick has helped businesses and schools across the country improve hiring outcomes and reduce turnover by leveraging the full power of local radio.

The session will dive into the mistakes many stations make when selling recruitment advertising, why radio must stop thinking short-term when pitching job-based campaigns, and how to reposition stations as long-term hiring partners for local employers. With whispers of a recession and major shifts in the job market, Stonick will explain how stations can offer stable, scalable solutions for workforce challenges – without relying on short-term job fairs or unsustainable ad packages.

The focus: how your station can drive year-round revenue while offering local businesses the hiring edge they need. It’s not just about selling job ads—it’s about selling stability, visibility, and results.

Stonick says, “I was honored and excited when Radio Ink asked me to join the Radio Masters Sales Series. I jumped at the chance. One of the things I always pride myself on doing is giving actionable advice – and I intend on doing just that. I hope everyone RSVPs now! Listen Tuesday, make sales Wednesday!”

MEET THE SPEAKER

Chris Stonick is the President of Stonick Recruitment. For over three decades, he has spent more than 150 days a year traveling the country to help companies recruit and retain employees through radio. A featured columnist for Radio Ink, his work has also appeared in HR Magazine, and he is an accredited speaker with the Society for Human Resource Management. Stonick was a top-rated speaker at the Radio Advertising Bureau’s annual conventions.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.

